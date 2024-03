A new report has revealed what happened after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Wednesday’s show ended with Will Ospreay being stared down by Bryan Danielson in the ring. According to PWInsider, the two played to the crowd after the show ended.

The report notes that Bryan Danielson and Wil Ospreay went to the turnbuckles and posed, leading competing “Yes!” and “Opreay!” chants.