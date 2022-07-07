wrestling / News
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that Malakai Black checked on Brody King and the two were headed toward the entrance when Darby Allin and Sting came out.
Allin and King had some words and Allin appeared to be trying to endorse King. He extended his hand and Black and King walked away without accepting it. Sting and Allin then played to the audience.
