What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended

A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that there was no physical interaction between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, with the latter returning to the back. Danielson left the ring with a limp and held up the AEW World Title before putting it back and heading to the back with William Regal. Danielson paused long enough to acknowledge the fans before leaving.

Tony Khan then came out and thanked everyone for their energy on camera, saying he hoped some of them showed up in New York City for next week’s Grand Slam taping.