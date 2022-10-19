What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended

A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that Jon Moxley asked everyone to say a prayer for Hangman Page due to his injury and said he hoped Page would be okay, noting that it’s a dangerous business. Moxley was not pleased as the ring microphones kept going out, continuing to talk about he makes make sure to bring his best stuff for Cincinnati, calling it an “A-wrestling town.”

Ryan Nemeth came out and called Cincinnati “Cleveland Jr.” and got mocked by Moxley for looking like Dolph Ziggler. Claudio Castagnoli then laid Nemeth out and gave him a swing before Moxley nailed him with the Death Rider. Moxley then talked about his history and good memories in the venue, and said he’ll make sure that they keep coming back until they make the city the hottest in the wrestling industry. He then exited through the crowd and took selfies with fans.