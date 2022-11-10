wrestling / News

What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended

November 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new report has details on what happened after Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that Bryan Danielson offered a handshake to Sammy Guevara once the cameras turned off, but Guevara flipped him off. Danielson then got a microphone and told everyone to watch Full Gear if they want to see him kick Sammy’s “f***ing head” in.

Tony Khan then came out and hyped up the Rampage taping that was about to start.

