What Happened After AEW Dynasty Went Off Air

Swerve Strickland won the AEW World Title at AEW Dynasty, and we have details on what happened after the show went off the air. As noted, Strickland defeated Samoa Joe to win the title in the main event of the show.

411’s Joseph Lee, who was at the show, reports that after the cameras turned off, Prince Nana helped Strickland put the AEW World Championship belt on and they celebrated some more. Justin Roberts announced Strickland as the champion again, and then they went to the back. Justin Roberts thanked the crowd to close the show.