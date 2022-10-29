What Happened After AEW Rampage Ended

A new report has details on what went down after AEW Rampage went off the air. PWInsider reports that after the cameras turned off, the Embassy left and Samoa Joe and Wardlow recovered. Joa got on the mic and said that it was a dark day, because now The Embassy would meet the real Joe and Wardlow, promising that “Warjoe is going to kill you.”

After the two left to the back, Dasha Gonzalez wished everyone a good night.