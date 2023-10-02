What Happened After AEW WrestleDream Ended

A new report has some details on what went down after the end of AEW WrestleDream. PWInsider reports that Adam Copeland went aruond the ringside area to greet fans, then hugged Taz and Excalibur as he passed by them.

He then went into the crowd, eventually heading to the back after a long while. His theme song played the whole time.

