wrestling / News

What Happened After Impact Bound For Glory Ended

October 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Bound For Glory Bully Ray Josh Alexander Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

A new report has details on what went down after Bound For Glory ended. PWInsider reports that Bully Ray and Josh Alexander starred each other down until Mike Bennett returned to the ring. Alexander and Rey then both grabbed Bennett and slammed him through a table.

Bully Ray made his return to Impact at the PPV, earning a title shot by winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Bound for Glory, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading