What Happened After Impact Bound For Glory Ended
October 8, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has details on what went down after Bound For Glory ended. PWInsider reports that Bully Ray and Josh Alexander starred each other down until Mike Bennett returned to the ring. Alexander and Rey then both grabbed Bennett and slammed him through a table.
Bully Ray made his return to Impact at the PPV, earning a title shot by winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match.
Post show #IMPACTWrestling #BoundForGlory #prowrestling Bully Ray & Josh Alexander put Mike Bennett through the table. pic.twitter.com/75Y3UybFYv
— King (@MrKingCoop) October 8, 2022
