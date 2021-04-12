wrestling / News
What Happened After WrestleMania 37 Night Two Ended
April 11, 2021 | Posted by
A report has details on what happened after WrestleMania 37 night two went off the air. PWInsider reports that Roman Reigns stood up on the ring ropes celebrating his successful WWE Universal Championship defense.
As Reigns celebrated, Bryan and Edge were walked to the back by officials. You can see our own Scott Slimmer’s review of the show here.
