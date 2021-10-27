What Happened After WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Ended (Pics)

Last night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc ended with Tommaso Ciampa retaining the NXT Title, and some phots revealed what happened after the show ended. As you can see below, Tuesday’s show saw Ciampa shake hands with challenger Bron Breakker after the episode went off the air.

Following that, Ciampa posed on the turnbuckles and then met with fans at ringside, taking selfies with them.