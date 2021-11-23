wrestling / News
What Happened After WWE Raw Ended
November 23, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has some details on what happened after Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens came back out to attack Big E. and was joined by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins.
Soon after, a host of other heels came out and Drew McIntyre led a group of babyfaces to make the save for E. That set up a 14-man tag team match, with the rest of the roster serving as lumberjacks.
The babyfaces won the match in a few minutes and Randy Orton got on the mic, wishing his daughter Brooklyn a happy birthday.
