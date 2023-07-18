What Happened After WWE Raw Ended

A new report has details on what happened after Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that Finn Balor returned and helped his Judgment Day allies attack Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn until Seth Rollins came out for the save. Owens hit Dominik Mysterio with a Stunner and Rollins delivered the Stomp to Balor.

Rollins then thanked the crowd for being vocal all night and the audience sang Rollins’ song. Zayn then asked if he could lead the crowd in a different song, and did so with “Kevin Don’t Be So Angry.” Owens said he loved it, and then Rollins thanked the audience and sent them home.