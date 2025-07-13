Note on What Happened After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Went Off The Air

PWInsider reports that there was a surprise appearance for the crowd in Atlanta following tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Cody Rhodes came out following the end of the show to put over Goldberg, following his final match. Goldberg lost the match against GUNTHER after a sleeper hold.

Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech honoring Goldberg after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air tonight.#WWE #SNME pic.twitter.com/GozRJFlDHt — Oneily Arena (@OneilyArena) July 13, 2025