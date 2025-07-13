wrestling / News

Note on What Happened After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Went Off The Air

July 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Goldberg WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that there was a surprise appearance for the crowd in Atlanta following tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Cody Rhodes came out following the end of the show to put over Goldberg, following his final match. Goldberg lost the match against GUNTHER after a sleeper hold.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading