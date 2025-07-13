wrestling / News
Note on What Happened After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Went Off The Air
July 12, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that there was a surprise appearance for the crowd in Atlanta following tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Cody Rhodes came out following the end of the show to put over Goldberg, following his final match. Goldberg lost the match against GUNTHER after a sleeper hold.
Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech honoring Goldberg after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air tonight.#WWE #SNME pic.twitter.com/GozRJFlDHt
— Oneily Arena (@OneilyArena) July 13, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Hangman Page Becomes AEW World Champion at All In: Texas, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland Help
- JoJo Offerman Appears at AEW All In: Texas, Performs Song For Swerve Strickland’s Entrance
- Adam Cole Confirms Injury at AEW All In: Texas, Says He’s Going Away Due to Health Issues
- More Backstage Notes & Potential Spoilers for Tonight’s AEW All In Texas, Details on Who Is in Attendance