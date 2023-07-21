What Will Open & Close Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

We now know what will open and close tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the WWE United States Invitational Match featuring Rey Mysterio, Cameron Grimes, Sheamus, and LA Knight will open tonight’s broadcast on FOX Sports 1. Meanwhile, the site has confirmed that the Roman Reigns and Jey Usos “Rules of Engagement” segment will close out the show.

Smackdown airs tonight live on FOX Sports 1 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.