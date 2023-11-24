Note on What Spots Led To MJF Getting Banged Up At AEW Full Gear

As previously reported, MJF was banged up after AEW Full Gear, as he dislocated his hip and aggravated a previous shoulder injury. The hip had to be popped back into place. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were two specific spots in his match with Jay White that led to the injuries.

The dislocated hip happened, as you might expect, during a spot when he did an elbow drop off the top rope to the floor. The spot was meant to put White through the announce table, but the table collapsed when White was placed on it. MJF felt the crowd would “flatten” if he didn’t do the spot anyway, so he jumped from the top to the floor. He was said to be in “terrible pain” after it happened.

As for the shoulder issue, that happened after a top rope uranage.