wrestling / News
What’s Coming This Week For WWE Network and Peacock
January 15, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below, courtesy of Pwinsider:
Monday, Jan. 15
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Monday Night Raw (12/11/23) **
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (1/16/2024)
Thursday, Jan. 18
This Week in WWE
Friday, Jan. 19
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Jan. 20
WWE Main Event (12/28/23)
SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET
WxW We Love Wrestling #51 – 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan. 21
Friday Night SmackDown (12/15/23)
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Explains Why He Enjoyed Wrestling In The ThunderDome During Pandemic
- Kazuchika Okada Says He Doesn’t Hate TNA After Working Snake Eyes Taping
- Ortiz Says WWE Was Interested In Him & Santana Before They Went To AEW
- The Undertaker Says Vince McMahon Is Still Upset About Him Not Doing a Spinaroonie