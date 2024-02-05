wrestling / News

What’s Coming This Week For WWE Network and Peacock

February 5, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Network Peacock, WCW Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below, courtesy of Pwinsider:

Monday, Feb. 5
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 7
Monday Night Raw (1/8/24)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (2/6/2024)

Thursday, Feb. 8
This Week in WWE
WrestleMania XL Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 9
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 10
WWE Main Event (1/18/24)
SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET
wXw We Love Wrestling #54 – 12 p.m. E

Sunday, Feb. 11
Friday Night SmackDown (1/12/24)

