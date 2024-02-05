What’s Coming This Week For WWE Network and Peacock

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below, courtesy of Pwinsider:

Monday, Feb. 5

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Monday Night Raw (1/8/24)

WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (2/6/2024)

Thursday, Feb. 8

This Week in WWE

WrestleMania XL Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 9

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 10

WWE Main Event (1/18/24)

SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET

wXw We Love Wrestling #54 – 12 p.m. E

Sunday, Feb. 11

Friday Night SmackDown (1/12/24)