wrestling / News
What’s Coming This Week For WWE Network and Peacock
February 12, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below, courtesy of Pwinsider:
Monday, Feb. 12
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Monday Night Raw (1/15/24)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (2/13/2024)
Thursday, Feb. 15
This Week in WWE
Friday, Feb. 16
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
The Best of WWE: Black History Celebration – 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, Feb. 17
WWE Main Event (2/1/24)
SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET
wXw Broken Rules XXI – 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, Feb. 18
Friday Night SmackDown (1/19/24)
More Trending Stories
- Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- The Rock Shuts Down Claim Equating WrestleMania Press Event Boos With His Maui Recovery Efforts
- Eric Bischoff On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Firing, Thinks AEW Desperately Needs Somebody Like Him
- Jake Roberts Details His First Meeting With Vince McMahon At McMahon’s House