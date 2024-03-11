wrestling / News
What’s Coming This Week For WWE Network and Peacock
March 11, 2024
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week on its website. You can see the list of content below:
Monday, Mar. 11
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Mar. 13
Monday Night Raw (2/12/24)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (3/14/2024)
Thursday, Mar. 14
This Week in WWE
Friday, Mar. 15
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Mar. 16
WWE Main Event (2/29/24)
SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, Mar. 17
Friday Night SmackDown (2/16/24)