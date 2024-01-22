wrestling / News

What’s Coming This Week For WWE Network and Peacock

January 22, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Network Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below, courtesy of Pwinsider:

Monday, Jan. 22
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 24
Monday Night Raw (12/18/23) **
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (1/23/2024)

Thursday, Jan. 25
This Week in WWE

Friday, Jan. 26
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome Catchphrases – 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 27
WWE Main Event (1/4/24)
SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET
WxW We Love Wrestling #52 – 12 p.m. ET
La Previa: Royal Rumble 2024 – 10 a.m. ET
Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 – 10 a.m. ET
Royal Rumble 2024 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET
Royal Rumble 2024 – 8 p.m. ET
Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference – immediately following Royal Rumble 2023

Sunday, Jan. 28
Friday Night SmackDown (12/22/23)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Network, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading