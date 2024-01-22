wrestling / News
What’s Coming This Week For WWE Network and Peacock
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below, courtesy of Pwinsider:
Monday, Jan. 22
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Monday Night Raw (12/18/23) **
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (1/23/2024)
Thursday, Jan. 25
This Week in WWE
Friday, Jan. 26
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome Catchphrases – 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, Jan. 27
WWE Main Event (1/4/24)
SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET
WxW We Love Wrestling #52 – 12 p.m. ET
La Previa: Royal Rumble 2024 – 10 a.m. ET
Ultimate Royal Rumble 3 – 10 a.m. ET
Royal Rumble 2024 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET
Royal Rumble 2024 – 8 p.m. ET
Royal Rumble 2024 Press Conference – immediately following Royal Rumble 2023
Sunday, Jan. 28
Friday Night SmackDown (12/22/23)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET
