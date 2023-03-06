wrestling / News

What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week

March 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Mar. 6
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Mar. 8
Monday Night Raw (2/26/23) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (3/7/23)

Thursday, Mar. 9
This Week in WWE

Friday, Mar. 10
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Mar. 11
WWE Main Event (2/23/23)
The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Sunday, Mar. 12
Friday Night SmackDown (2/10/23)

