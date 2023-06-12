wrestling / News

What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week

June 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Peacock Premium Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, June 12
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 14
Monday Night Raw (5/15/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (6/13/23)

Thursday, June 15
This Week in WWE

Friday, June 16
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 17
WWE Main Event (6/1/23)
wXw True Colors 2023– 12 p.m. ET
SmackDown LowDown** – 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, June 18
Friday Night SmackDown (5/20/23)

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

