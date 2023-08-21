What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, August 21

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 23

Monday Night Raw (7/24/23)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (8/22/23)

Thursday, August 24

This Week in WWE

Friday, August 25

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 26

WWE Main Event (8/10/23)

SmackDown LowDown** – 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 27

Friday Night SmackDown (7/29/23)

WWE’s The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network