What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week

August 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Peacock Premium Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, August 21
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 23
Monday Night Raw (7/24/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (8/22/23)

Thursday, August 24
This Week in WWE

Friday, August 25
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 26
WWE Main Event (8/10/23)
SmackDown LowDown** – 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 27
Friday Night SmackDown (7/29/23)
WWE’s The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

