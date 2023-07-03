wrestling / News

What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week

July 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Network Peacock, WCW Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Jul. 3
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jul. 5
Monday Night Raw (6/5/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (7/4/23)

Thursday, Jul. 6
This Week in WWE

Friday, Jul. 7
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jul. 8
WWE Main Event (6/22/23)
wXw Fan Apprecation Night 202– 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jul. 9
Friday Night SmackDown (6/10/23)

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

