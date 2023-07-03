wrestling / News
What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week
July 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:
Monday, Jul. 3
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Jul. 5
Monday Night Raw (6/5/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (7/4/23)
Thursday, Jul. 6
This Week in WWE
Friday, Jul. 7
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Jul. 8
WWE Main Event (6/22/23)
wXw Fan Apprecation Night 202– 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jul. 9
Friday Night SmackDown (6/10/23)
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
More Trending Stories
- Nova Recalls Jim Cornette Getting Angry Over Not Clearing Haircut With Him
- Maxxine Dupri Sunbathing in a Bikini, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Kevin Nash on CM Punk Removing the Microphone Flag During His AEW Return Promo
- Arn Anderson Names His Mount Rushmore Of Legit Wrestling Tough Guys