What’s New to WWE Network Next Week: Extreme Rules, ECW Supershows, More
– WWE has announced this coming week’s additions to the WWE Network, including classic ECW content and more. The following will arrive on the Network this week:
* Saturday, July 13
WWE Main Event (#352) – 9 a.m. ET on demand
EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Special – Streaming live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Chronicle: Ricochet – Streaming after EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Special
* Sunday, July 14
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Kickoff – Streaming live at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 – Streaming live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
WWE 24: Batista: Dream Chaser – Encore presentation after WWE Extreme Rules
* Monday, July 15
ECW Supershows (12 episodes) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
WWE Then and Now (6 episodes) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Table for 3 – Streaming after Monday Night Raw
* Tuesday, July 16
205 Live – 10 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, July 17
Monday Night Raw (Episode #1,360) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
WWE NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
WWE NXT – 8 p.m. ET
* Thursday, July 18
Hidden Gems – 10 a.m. ET on demand
SmackDown LIVE (Episode #1,035) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
* Friday, July 19
This Week in WWE – 7:30 p.m. ET
* Saturday, July 20
WWE Main Event (#353) – 9 a.m. ET on demand
