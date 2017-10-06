What’s New On WWE Network Next Week – Story Time, NXT, Flashback Friday

– The schedule for next week’s new content on the WWE Network is now online. It includes WWE Story Time, a new episode of NXT and more. The schedule of new content is below:

* Monday: WWE Story Time following Raw: “Disagreements and discrepancies bring WWE Superstars closer together, farther apart, and even change sports entertainment history!”

* Tuesday: New episode of 205 Live (10 PM ET)

* Wednesday: New episode of NXT (8 PM ET)

* Flashback Friday: “Friday the 13th” Theme

– 3:00 PM ET: February 13, 2009 Smackdown: “Jeff Hardy makes his return to address his sibling rivalry and quest to reclaim gold. Plus, a Fatal 4-Way Match main event and more!”

– 4:30 PM ET: November 13, 2009 Smackdown: “Y2J and The Undertaker meet one-on-one for the first time. Rey Mysterio and Batista sign the contract for their upcoming match.”

– 6:00 PM ET: August 13, 2010 Smackdown: “World Heavyweight Champion Kane faces Kofi Kingston. Rey Mysterio battles Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler in the main event.”

– 7:30 PM ET: September 13, 2013 Smackdown: “Big Show deals with the repercussions of defying Triple H on Raw. Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton exchange verbal jabs on The Cutting Edge.”

– 9:00 PM ET: June 13, 2014 Smackdown: “WWE COO Triple H promises to update the WWE Universe regarding the WWE Championship Ladder Match at Money in the Bank.”

– 10:30 PM ET: Swerved: “Boogeyman and Big Show experience technical difficulties, Rosa’s patience gets tested, and Superstars sit down for a stinky lunch.”

– 11:00 PM ET: Sting: Into the Light

– 12:00 AM ET: October 13, 1984 WCCW TV: “Kevin Von Erich and Chris Adams take on Gino Hernandez and Jake Roberts. Plus, Buck Zumhofe, Tony Torres, and many more in action!”