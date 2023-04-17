wrestling / News

What’s Out On WWE Network & Peacock This Coming Week

April 17, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Network Peacock, WCW Image Credit: WWE

WWE has released the schedule of new content available on the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Apr. 17
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Apr. 19
Monday Night Raw (3/20/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (4/18/23)

Thursday, Apr. 20
This Week in WWE

Friday, Apr. 21
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
wXw We Love Wrestling #41 – 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 22
WWE Main Event (4/6/23)

Sunday, Apr. 23
Friday Night SmackDown (3/25/23)

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

