What’s Out On WWE Network & Peacock This Coming Week

WWE has released the schedule of new content available on the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Apr. 17

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Apr. 19

Monday Night Raw (3/20/23)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (4/18/23)

Thursday, Apr. 20

This Week in WWE

Friday, Apr. 21

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

wXw We Love Wrestling #41 – 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 22

WWE Main Event (4/6/23)

Sunday, Apr. 23

Friday Night SmackDown (3/25/23)

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network