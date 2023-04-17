wrestling / News
What’s Out On WWE Network & Peacock This Coming Week
April 17, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has released the schedule of new content available on the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:
Monday, Apr. 17
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Apr. 19
Monday Night Raw (3/20/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (4/18/23)
Thursday, Apr. 20
This Week in WWE
Friday, Apr. 21
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
wXw We Love Wrestling #41 – 12 p.m. ET
Saturday, Apr. 22
WWE Main Event (4/6/23)
Sunday, Apr. 23
Friday Night SmackDown (3/25/23)
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network