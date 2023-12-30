Wheeler Yuta Previews AEW Worlds End Match Against HOOK, How He’d Do In a Death Match

Wheeler Yuta faced HOOK in an FTW Rules match at AEW Worlds End, and Yuta recently discussed what to expect from the fight. Yuta spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview ahead of Saturday’s PPV, and you can see some highlights regarding the FTW Championship match below:

On what to expect from his Worlds End match: “I think that fans should expect some insanity. It’s an FTW rules match, so no disqualifications, we’ll be able to really fight around the building. We’ll be able to really settle this finally once and for all. We’ve been at each other’s throats for months and months, and it’ll be fun to fight with no constraints. I’m the Ring of Honor Pure Champion. I’m known as the pure wrestler, but I can also cut loose, so I’m very excited to be able to do that this weekend:”

On whether he has a style preference as Pure Champion: “Yeah, I don’t really have a preference. I really enjoy doing both. I love the Pure rules because it really strips down everything and forces you to focus on the technique, forces you to focus on the wrestling. But yeah, I’ve been in blood and guts matches. I’ve been in Anarchy in the Arena. I’ve been in Stadium Stampede, so I’ve been able to dabble in the violence. That’s something that the BCC has been known for, so it’s really exciting for me to be able to get back in there and dip my toe back into that. And yeah, I’ve had a lot of experience, honestly, more experience than Hook has in these kinds of matches. So I think that I’ll walk out FTW champion.”

On how he’d do in a death match: “I think I’d fare very well. I think that part of me joining the Blackpool Combat Club, and then what I’ve continued to do since then is just proving that I can take a lot of punishment and then I can dish it out; that I can fight. We talk about death jitsu, that’s using good technique, maybe a nice good throw, but on to thumbtacks, maybe it’s through barbed wire or something like that. So I think that having a very unique skill set like that would really lend itself well to a death match. So I would certainly enjoy it. I think that I’m wrestling him this weekend, but I’d love to see Hook in one of those matches because I’d really like to test his mettle and see if he’s really got what it is that it takes when you get into those deep waters. But I think we’ll find out a lot of that in this FTW Rules match first.”

On what HOOK brings as an opponent: “I think Hook has obviously the mentorship of his father. He has that great suplex game. He can throw you from any which way. He’s got a very good Judo background, and he’s also got that very devastating Red Rum choke. So there’s a lot of different things that, as I’m talking about death jitsu, we’ll see if he can do that as well because obviously he has all the skills, all the tools, but we just have to see how he can adapt them to this rule set.”