Wheeler Yuta Says Blackpool Combat Club Will Evolve Moving Ahead

Wheeler Yuta says that Blackpool Combat Club is set to move change as it moves forward without William Regal. Yuta spoke with the Battleground Podcast for an interview before ROH Final Battle and talked about how the stable moves ahead now that Regal has exited AEW. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On how the group will change from here: “I think it’s just gonna evolve a little bit. If anything, it’s refocusing. We’ve been so tied up with the Jericho Appreciation Society that I think we almost forgot what we’re here for and what we’re trying to do, and that’s to set forth our vision of wrestling. It’s to leave our scar and leave our mark on pro wrestling. Now I think that obviously we no longer have the world championship, but I think that we’re more focused and more hungry than ever. We’re starving. We want that. We want these opportunities, we want that gold. Claudio wants the Ring of Honor World Championship, Mox wants to get his world title back. I think that we’re all very focused and we’re all very hungry. So I’m not sure if the Blackpool Combat Club 2.0 is gonna be all that different, except that it might be a little bit more aggressive, a little bit more vicious, and a little bit more focused.”

On the idea of Nigel McGuinness or someone else coming in to replace Regal: “I think that Nigel’s awesome, but I think that we’re probably gonna wind up doing with the BCC is just taking it forward ourselves. We’ve already learned a lot, and now it’s up to those three to continue to help continue to mentor me. You heard Regal say it himself. So I think that is gonna probably be the four of us going from now on, but we’ll see where it ends. I’m certainly not ruling it out. Like I said, Nigel’s awesome, and I think his style, obviously he’s not active anymore, but his style fit in great with what we were doing. So yeah, I think he’s great. But I think for right now, it’ll be the four of us.”