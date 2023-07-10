Wheeler Yuta Says His 18-Minute Bout With Moxley Felt Like “Life Or Death”

In a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, Wheeler Yuta discussed his history leading up to joining Blackpool Combat Club (via Wrestling Inc). Yuta cited his AEW Rampage match against Jon Moxley as a turning point in his career and an inciting incident in his current trajectory. You can find some highlights from Yuta and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On the tenor of the match in his memory: “…Being able to have that couple days of people being like ‘Hey, you have to watch this’ and ‘Hey, this is really important’ was really cool … It was really nice to have that moment. That match … There’s a few times where in the ring I was like ‘All right, I’m completely in this moment and nothing else matters.’ Obviously, you’re always trying to get the win and you’re always trying to compete as best you can, but that was one of those moments where it feels like life or death …This is my opportunity and I really have to go seize it. So being able to do that and seeing where it took me with the BCC has just been awesome…”

On the opportunity presented by the bout: “I knew how important it was for me to kinda prove myself, you know? The matches that I had [previously] with Jon — we had one that took about 90 seconds, one that was about 10 minutes, and that one was about 18 [minutes]. So just being able to show that growth was really my goal … I obviously did not expect for things to take off the way the that they did, but I knew in that moment that this is really important and this is an opportunity I have to seize.”