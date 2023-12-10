wrestling / News
Wheeler Yuta Challenges HOOK To FTW Rules Match on AEW Collision
December 9, 2023 | Posted by
HOOK and Wheeler Yuta may be headed for a confrontation soon as Yuta made the challenge for a future FTW Rules Match. HOOK was talking with Renee Paquette when Yuta interrupted and said that Renee should be interviewing him. HOOK mentioned that Yuta only had his ROH Pure title because he used a low blow against Katsuyori Shibata. Yuta then made the challenge and said he could “do it all.” A time and a place was not announced for the match.
#ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta has challenged #FTW Champion HOOK under FTW RULES!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@WheelerYuta | @730hook pic.twitter.com/cm0HOzRaq6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Is Glad WWE Hasn’t Rushed Bron Breakker To The Main Roster
- Eric Bischoff Discusses The Impact Of WWE Potentially Cutting Back On House Shows
- Jake Roberts Weighs In On ECW’s Product, Says Paul Heyman Wanted To Manage Him In WCW
- CM Punk Shades Seth Rollins, References Punching People Backstage In WWE Smackdown Promo