Wheeler Yuta Challenges HOOK To FTW Rules Match on AEW Collision

HOOK and Wheeler Yuta may be headed for a confrontation soon as Yuta made the challenge for a future FTW Rules Match. HOOK was talking with Renee Paquette when Yuta interrupted and said that Renee should be interviewing him. HOOK mentioned that Yuta only had his ROH Pure title because he used a low blow against Katsuyori Shibata. Yuta then made the challenge and said he could “do it all.” A time and a place was not announced for the match.