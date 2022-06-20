Wheeler Yuta Credits Mark Henry With Blackpool Combat Club T-Shirt Design

In an interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker (via Fightful), Wheeler Yuta credited Mark Henry with the design of the Blackpool Combat Club’s t-shirt, with the logo written in blood. Here are highlights:

On the BCC’s philosophy: “Part of it is that we have the same philosophy. Violence. We’re going to win by any means necessary in the ring. We’re going to try and punish them.”

On the Nation of Domination also using ‘by any means necessary’: “Mark Henry does like me. He suggested that shirt, the BCC shirt. That I wrote in my own blood, that we did it that way.”