– During a recent interview with Scott Fishman for SEScoops, AEW star Wheeler Yuta discussed the current morale backstage in AEW, his dream opponent for next month’s All In at Wembley Stadium, and more. Below are some highlights:

Wheeler Yuta on the morale in AEW: “I’m the kind of person who likes to keep to myself and do my own thing and focus on what I’m doing, but the general vibe for myself and everyone is just excitement. We know we have these huge events coming up. We just came from Forbidden Door, which was an incredible show. We are going to Wembley Stadium. We have All In, All Out, and so many great things. We have a Fight Forever video game. It’s exciting to see all these things we really have been working toward and hoping for coming to fruition. There is an air of optimism that wants to continue to grow and be successful.”

On who he thinks would be great fits to join Blackpool Combat Club: “Leyla Hirsch, Jamie Hayter could be great fits. …It’s great we’re having [Konosuke] Takeshita fight alongside us. I’m not entirely sure if we would call him an official member. Being able to fight alongside him though has been awesome. Same with Shota Umino. Being able to fight alongside him and in New Japan Strong. There are great people to bring into the fold.”

His dream opponent for All In: ” would love to win my championship back from Shibata. I would like to win the Pure championship back there. That would be an awesome rematch to have. I just want to be on that show, to be honest.”