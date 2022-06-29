Wheeler Yuta Excited To Team With Claudio Castagnoli Tonight at AEW Blood & Guts

In an interview with target=new>Metro, Wheeler Yuta spoke about Claudio Castagnoli’s arrival in AEW and teaming with him tonight at Blood & Guts. Here are highlights:

On finding out about Claudio coming to AEW: “I didn’t find out until everyone else did! When I was saying he would be a great fit [a few weeks ago], that was all just conjecture and me saying, ‘Oh yeah that’d be cool!'” To see him out there, it’s like, ‘Wow! This is my new teammate!’ It was really cool to see! I’m very excited to see what he’ll be able to do – in AEW in general, but also at Blood and Guts. I’m very excited for that as well.”

On competing in Blood & Guts: “It’s definitely gonna be a challenge, knowing that this match – even just in AEW, has already produced incredible moments, not to mention the legacy of the match beforehand for years and years. It’s definitely a lot to live up to. It’s something different than I’ve ever done, so I’m really ready for the challenge.”

On working with William Regal: ‘I’ve been specifically working a lot with Regal in the past few weeks. He’s always talking about the mindset of being a wrestler, the mindset of focusing in on that opponent and knowing that, when you’re in the ring, that’s the only the thing that you’re focused on – just beating that person. After every match, Regal will pull me aside – Danielson, Moxley, whoever it is – immediately gives me instant feedback. ‘That didn’t look very good in the ring when you did that.’ ‘That could have been better if you’d done this, if you’d grabbed this differently.'”