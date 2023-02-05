wrestling / News

Various News: Wheeler Yuta Appears On Hey! (EW), Highlights From Last Week’s Impact

February 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Final Battle Wheeler Yuta Image Credit: ROH

– Wheeler Yuta made an appearance on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the episode below:

– Impact Wrestling released the highlights for last week’s show, including Bully Ray and Mickie James’ confrontation and more:

