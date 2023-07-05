Wheeler Yuta On Being Kenny Omega’s Next Opponent After Will Ospreay Match

In an interview with Cageside Seats, Wheeler Yuta spoke about his match with Kenny Omega on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and following the match Omega had with Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door. Here are highlights:

On the match between Omega and Ospreay: “Just an absolutely incredible match. The risks that those guys [took], were insane. I think Kenny’s gonna be a little bit banged up going into this one.”

On having to follow that match as Kenny’s next opponent: “Honestly, I always just try to kind of do my own thing and focus on my own goals. Obviously, [following the Ospreay match] definitely adds to the excitement. It adds to the feel of it. Just like, how is Kenny gonna be able to bounce back after having such a classic match? So it definitely adds a whole ‘nother element to it, but I really just have to focus on doing the best that I can do… it definitely adds a little bit more in an air of excitement. I don’t think I’d say pressure. I’d say excitement for me.”

On Bryan Danielson: “If you make me do a Mount Rushmore, like Bryan’s on it for sure. I think Bryan is one of the greatest of all time. He’s given me so much and taught me so many lessons, even just like being with him after… breaking his arm and having one of the craziest matches I’ve ever seen. Just… smile on his face. Just a true professional. Went to the press conference after, did the media scrum with a broken arm.”