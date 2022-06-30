wrestling / News

Wheeler Yuta, Kris Statlander & More Predict Winner Of Wrestling Open Summer Stunner Main Event

June 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Open Summer Stunner Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

Wrestling Open’s Summer Stunner takes place tonight and features Ray Jaz vs. Bryce Donovan in the main event and Wheeler Yuta, Kris Statlander & more have named their winner’s picks. The show takes place tonight from Worcester, Massachusetts and airs on IWTV, and you can see videos of Yuta, Statlander, Matt Taven and more predicting the main event winner:

