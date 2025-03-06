wrestling / News
Wheeler Yuta Loses To Cope On AEW Dynamite, Walks Away From Jon Moxley Berating
Wheeler Yuta lost a match to Cope on AEW Dynamite and proceeded to walk away from a dressing down by Jon Moxley. Wednesday night’s episode saw Yuta battle Cope in the ring and come out with the loss.
After the match, Yuta shook hands with Cope and Moxley wasn’t happy, running Yuta down after the match. Yuta facepalmed Moxley and walked to the back, with Moxley chasing after him.
Cope is set to challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Revolution this weekend.
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1897467704715378698
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1897469624037290288
Wheeler Yuta has walked out! Now the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley enters his title match against Cope…alone!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/h6hcXQgiEM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Explains Why He Never Turned Down A Storyline
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Ernest Miller Didn’t Become a Bigger Star in WCW
- Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe Take Sides Following John Cena’s Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes