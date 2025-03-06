Wheeler Yuta Loses To Cope On AEW Dynamite, Walks Away From Jon Moxley Berating

Wheeler Yuta lost a match to Cope on AEW Dynamite and proceeded to walk away from a dressing down by Jon Moxley. Wednesday night’s episode saw Yuta battle Cope in the ring and come out with the loss.

After the match, Yuta shook hands with Cope and Moxley wasn’t happy, running Yuta down after the match. Yuta facepalmed Moxley and walked to the back, with Moxley chasing after him.

Cope is set to challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Revolution this weekend.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1897467704715378698

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1897469624037290288