Wheeler Yuta Says Match With Penta Was When He Felt ‘Comfortable’ In AEW

Wheeler Yuta has seen quite a rise in his profile over the past year, and he revealed that he started to really feel comfortable in AEW last January. The ROH Pure Champion spoke with the DEFYANT ONES podcast recently and discussed how his match with Penta El Zero Miedo on the January 25th, 2022 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation was the first time he really felt he was confident in his work there.

“I’m trying to think of some of the earlier matches but kind of more fresh in my mind, I think about AEW stuff,” Yuta said (per Fightful). “Like I had this match with Penta when I was still with the Best Friends before all of the Blackpool Combat Club stuff and that was really the first time that I’d say I felt comfortable like in AEW. Like, okay, this is what I was doing on the independents, these are the kind of matches that I can have.”

He continued, “Then that sort of snowballed, that was I think a month or two before the Blackpool Combat Club stuff started to roll, so that was a really good confidence booster for me. From then on, it just kind of snowballed and I got to have some really good matches with some really good people.”

Yuta is a two-time ROH Pure Champion, having regained the title from Daniel Garcia at ROH Final Battle in December.