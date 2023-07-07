wrestling / News

Wheeler Yuta Reportedly Suffers Minor Injury on AEW Dynamite

July 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Final Battle Wheeler Yuta AEW Image Credit: ROH

Wheeler Yuta wrestled Kenny Omega in the main event of this past Wednesday’s Dynamite but was injured in the process. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Yuta suffered an injury to his hamstring. However, it’s believed that it is not a full tear and he will be good to go for Blood & Guts in Boston on July 19.

