wrestling / News
Wheeler Yuta Reportedly Suffers Minor Injury on AEW Dynamite
July 7, 2023 | Posted by
Wheeler Yuta wrestled Kenny Omega in the main event of this past Wednesday’s Dynamite but was injured in the process. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Yuta suffered an injury to his hamstring. However, it’s believed that it is not a full tear and he will be good to go for Blood & Guts in Boston on July 19.
More Trending Stories
- Jonathan Coachman Mocks AEW Fans After Collision Rating Drops, Dax Harwood Responds
- Konnan Thinks The Young Bucks Want To Leave AEW
- Becky Lynch Was Worried About Her Relationship With Seth Rollins Going Public
- Arn Anderson On Andre the Giant Attending Clash of the Champions, Working With Michael Hayes