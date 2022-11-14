Wheeler Yuta Thinks MJF Will “Keep Growing”

Speaking recently on MackMania for The Ringer Wrestling Show, former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta was optimistic when asked about MJF’s future (per Wrestling Inc). He mentioned that the AEW star has untapped depths and some good prospects ahead in his wrestling career. You can read a highlight from Yuta and listen to the full episode below.

On his view of MJF at the current moment: “I’ll say, I just think a fountain of untapped potential. I think he’s only just getting to the bare surface of what he can do in pro wrestling. I think he’s just gonna keep growing.”