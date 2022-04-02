wrestling / News
Wheeler Yuta Now Officially Signed to AEW
– Newly crowned ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta is now officially #AllElite. AEW President Tony Khan announced last night after last night’s ROH Supercard of Honor XV that Yuta is now officially signed to AEW.
Khan tweeted last night, “It’s official! He’s the new @ringofhonor Pure Champion, and @WheelerYuta is ALL ELITE!
#SupercardOfHonor @AEW”
Wheeler Yuta made his AEW debut in June 2021 and has long been affiliated with The Best Friends. However, it appears he wasn’t officially signed to an AEW contract until now.
Yuta beat Josh Woods at last night’s ROH event to capture the ROH Pure Championship. You can view Khan’s announcement tweet below.
It’s official! He’s the new @ringofhonor Pure Champion, and @WheelerYuta is ALL ELITE! #SupercardOfHonor @AEW pic.twitter.com/zKszLr1gzR
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Reveals Triple H’s Message To Talent At Meeting
- Note On Jackass Stars In Dallas For WWE WrestleMania 38, Producer For Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
- Bret Hart Explains Why Barry Horowitz Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame & Goldberg Shouldn’t Be
- Stephanie McMahon Doubts She’ll Ever Return to the Ring, Discusses Her Father Retiring