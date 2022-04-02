Wheeler Yuta Now Officially Signed to AEW

– Newly crowned ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta is now officially #AllElite. AEW President Tony Khan announced last night after last night’s ROH Supercard of Honor XV that Yuta is now officially signed to AEW.

Khan tweeted last night, “It’s official! He’s the new @ringofhonor Pure Champion, and @WheelerYuta is ALL ELITE!

#SupercardOfHonor @AEW”

Wheeler Yuta made his AEW debut in June 2021 and has long been affiliated with The Best Friends. However, it appears he wasn’t officially signed to an AEW contract until now.

Yuta beat Josh Woods at last night’s ROH event to capture the ROH Pure Championship. You can view Khan’s announcement tweet below.