Wheeler Yuta On A Possible Match Between The Blackpool Combat Club and FTR

During the post-show media scrum following ROH Death Before Dishonor (via Wrestling Inc), Wheeler Yuta spoke about a possible match between the Blackpool Combat Club and FTR after the end of the PPV. Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli confronted the ROH World Tag Team Champions after the main event.

He said: “FTR, in my opinion, is the best tag team in the world, but there’s a reason that we have the Ring Of Honor World Championship, the Ring Of Honor Pure Championship, and Claudio and I have never tagged,” he said. “So who’s to say that we’re not going to be the best tag team in the world?”