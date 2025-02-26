Wheeler Yuta Reflects On ‘Fever Dream’ Of Being In Blackpool Combat Club, Death Riders

Wheeler Yuta recently reflected on working with so much talent in AEW that he grew up idolizing. Yuta spoke with Aaron Machbitz for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his AEW career to date: “I’ve been wrestling on TV for the past, I guess three, almost four years now, and like it’s a fever dream man, it’s crazy.”

On being paired with the likes of Bryan Danielson & the Death Riders: “When I look at all these guys they’ve kind of paired me with, it’s crazy to think about. Like I always looked up to Bryan Danielson, like I loved his stuff when he was on the independents, when he’ was in Ring of Honor, even like in WWE, I loved all that. It was awesome to watch him wrestling, and he was one of the guys that I wanted to emulate and be like. You think of [Jon] Moxley, Claudio [Castagnoli], [William] Regal, these are all guys that I really looked up to.”