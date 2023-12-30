Wheeler Yuta Looks Back On His 2023, Names Goals For 2024

Wheeler Yuta has a lot of highlights in 2023, and he recounted them while looking ahead to the next year in a new interview. The Blackpool Combat Club member talked about the past year and what’s to come in 2024 during his conversation with Wrestling Inc and you can see some highlights regarding the FTW Championship match below:

On his 2023 highlights: “Yeah, for my personal highlights, I think the big ones that stand out are the victory over Kenny at Anarchy in the Arena. That was a huge, huge moment for me. Being able to compete at Stadium Stampede, at Wembley Stadium, just against guys that helped mentor me, helped bring me up, and then teaming with guys that are currently mentoring me and bringing me up is really special. And it was really special to have that match in such a historic wrestling event with those guys specifically. So that was really awesome for me. And then becoming a three-time Pure Champion. When I lost to Shibata, it really hurt me deep inside. It was a knock to my confidence because for so long, the Pure Championship was my identity. So to be able to not only regain the Pure Championship, but also to defeat a guy that had beaten me so soundly, that was really special to me.”

On his 2024 goals: “As for 2024, I want to see where things go. I want to continue to bring Pure wrestling forward, whether that be the way that I’ve done it in the past or maybe manipulating the rule system a little bit, teaching people what the rules are and how they can be used to your advantage. I think that that’s something that I really want to do. And speaking of guys that I’ve wrestled a lot but never beaten, I would like to finally beat Orange Cassie in a singles match. I think that’s something that I’d love to do in 2024.”