– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, AEW star Wheeler Yuta discussed getting promo advice from William Regal. Below are somehighlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Wheeler Yuta on getting promo advice from William Regal: “I think the one that really stuck out to me was one from [William] Regal, where he said you have to just kind of believe more in what you’re saying. Like the first week in New York … he said I hung with him, I delivered my lines, and I tried to do the best that I could, but it wasn’t fully me.”

Yuta on his game in wrestling: “My game is, I want you to come out and fight me, so I’m gonna play my game. I’m gonna try to get you to come out here and fight me. Really just having that conviction, and believing in what I was saying, and bringing it from my point of view, I think was very helpful from Regal.”

MJF defeated Yuta in a singles match last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Yuta is currently part of the Blackpool Combat Club with Regal, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley.