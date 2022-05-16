Wheeler Yuta On The Downside of Bleeding A Lot In A Match

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Wheeler Yuta spoke about the downside of bleeding a lot in a match, as he did last month on AEW Rampage. At that show, he had a match with Jon Moxley in which he bled profusely. He would kick out of Mox’s finish twice, only to get choked out. That led to him joining the Blackpool Combat Club. Here are highlights:

On being busted open in his match with Jon Moxley: “Yeah, it was very painful. Also, one thing no one tells you when that happens in a match is that you can’t see anything. So, wrestling that match was really hard, I felt blind. I eventually figured out that if I wiped this part of my eye I could see, but other than that it was just like wiping it into my eyes for most of the match.”

On violence and blood in AEW: “You know, I think that AEW is a place where we can really provide something for everyone. I think there’s those little niches of different types of wrestling. And I think that because this sort of escalating violence hasn’t happened on TV in such a long time. I think that’s something that we’ve done a little bit in AEW. But, I think there’s a little bit for everyone, so if that part is not your cup of tea, maybe there’s something else you can watch. I specifically remember telling my mom not to watch the Jon Moxley match, but she watched the rest of the show, and she loved it. Maybe there’s a bit here and there that you can kind of pick and choose from.”

On the addition of Samoa Joe: “It’s another just superimposing, super talented presence just to have around. I think it’s really positive just to have all these great guys, it makes you have to step up your game. When he made his debut was at Supercard, the same show when I won the Pure Title. So, I am walking back with the Pure Title on my shoulder, I’m like, ‘oh yeah, I did it, I am pretty proud of myself,’ and then none of us had seen him all day. I’m like, ‘oh man, this is cool,’ and then I look over and Samoa Joe’s walking past me, and I’m like, ‘alright, this is real, this is a real thing.’ This is some expectations, I have to be able to uphold what Ring Of Honor’s past has been, and what it’s going to be in the future. Like, the torch has been passed to me, but I’ve got to make guys like that proud.”