wrestling / News
Wheeler Yuta on Why Joining the Blackpool Combat Club Was a Step Up for Him
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, AEW star Wheeler Yuta discussed going from the Best Friends to the Blackpool Combat Club and why it felt like a step up from. He stated the following on the matter (via WrestlingInc.com):
“Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, like they’re my friends in real life, I’ve known those dudes for years. It kind of felt like, ‘Alright, I’m in this big position, like it was still huge for me to do that.’ But it was like, ‘This is huge, but it’s with my friends like I’m in my comfort zone.’ When [BCC] started to happen it’s like, ‘This is, alright, this is a step up’… it was definitely a big step up. It was like a light switch.”
At this month’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, Wheeler Yuta will team with Eddie Kingston and Shota Umino against The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) and Minoru Suzuki in a six-man tag team match.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Communication of Vince McMahon Story to WWE Talent Roster
- Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News
- New Details, Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Investigation Over $3 Million Payment For Alleged Affair
- More On Vince McMahon Investigation: WWE Issues Staff Message, Note On How Much Voting Power McMahons Control