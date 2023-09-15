Wheeler Yuta Pulled From Indie Show Due To Injury

Wheeler Yuta has suffered an injury and will not be competing at an indie show this weekend as scheduled. Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations annnounced on Thursday that Yuta will not be able to compete at their Steelstacks Smackdown II show on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury. Yuta will still be present for a meet and greet event. They wrote:

“Unfortunately, @wheeleryuta has suffered an injury and is unable to compete this Sat @ STEELSTACKS SMACKDOWN II. We have, however, confirmed his participation in the pre-show Meet & Greet! Get an autograph and photo op with one of the hottest rising stars of televised wrestling!”

There’s no word as to the nature of the injury, nor how severe it is. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Yuta for a quick and full recovery.